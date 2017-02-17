Quantcast

PICTURES: Colleton Co. firefighters save dog from house fire

PICTURES: Colleton Co. firefighters save dog from house fire

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have released pictures of firefighters rescuing a dog from a house fire in Colleton County. 

The fire happened at a home on Friendship Street on Thursday afternoon. 

Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials say the dog was returned to his owners and is doing well. 

According to CCFR officials, a child also managed to escape the fire. 

Crews reported that they were able to extinguish the fire quickly. 

