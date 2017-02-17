Oreo to debut Peeps Oreo Sandwich Cookie

Nutrition facts from the back of the Peeps Oreo Cookie labeling Source: Oreo

If you love Easter candy and Oreos, then you will love this.

Oreo will debut Peeps Oreo Sandwich Cookies in some Wal-Mart stores starting on Feb. 22, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.

The 10.7 package of cookies will have many golden cookies with a marshmallow Peeps-flavored fill.

The Peeps Oreo Sandwich Cookies are listed on Wal-Mart's website, but the item is available for in-store purchase only.

The serving size of two cookies contains 140 calories, 7 grams of fat, and 12 grams of sugar, according to Smartlabel on Nabisco's website.

At this time, it is unknown if other stores will carry the new flavor fusion.

