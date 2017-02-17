Emergency crews clear multi-vehicle wreck on Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

Emergency crews have cleared a wreck on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

The wreck involved three vehicles, and no one was transported to the hospital, according to City of Charleston police.

Update: Collision; US 17 NB: at Arthur Ravenel Junior Bridge, 2 lft lns clsd, Ocrd: 5PM.| 5:11P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) February 17, 2017

