Quantcast

Emergency crews clear multi-vehicle wreck on Arthur Ravenel Jr. - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews clear multi-vehicle wreck on Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
Source: SCDOT Source: SCDOT
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared a wreck on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

The wreck involved three vehicles, and no one was transported to the hospital, according to City of Charleston police.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly