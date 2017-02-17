High School Basketball Playoff scores (2/17)

Boys Basketball

AAA

Bishop England 70, Strom Thurmond 60 - Brandon McHale had 23 points and Christian Drummond added 19 as the Bishops advance to the 3rd round. BE, who improves to 19-5, will travel to Dillon on Tuesday for the Lower State Semifinals.

Brookland-Cayce 60, Timberland 36

A

East Clarendon 59, Military Magnet 52

Girls Basketball

AAAAA

Goose Creek 68, Lexington 29 - The Gators advance to the round of 8 and will host Irmo on Monday.

A

Burke 49, Barnwell 24 - The Bulldogs advance to the Lower State Semifinals and will host Mullins on Monday.

Marion 40, Woodland 27