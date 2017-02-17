Flick's Hat Trick Powers Rays Over Monarchs

Rob Flick had four points Friday night, scoring the first hat trick of the season for the South Carolina Stingrays (28-20-2-1) in a 5-2 defeat of the Manchester Monarchs (29-13-5-4) at the North Charleston Coliseum.



Colton Saucerman also factored into the scoring with three assists, while both Domenic Monardo and Steve Weinstein had two helpers for the Stingrays. Goaltender Joe Cannata made 27 saves to pick up his second win in as many starts for South Carolina.



Manchester took an early lead in the game on a goal by Rihards Burkarts at 3:46 of the first to make it 1-0.



Flick tied things up at 1-1 later in the period with his first strike of the night at 12:11. Assists on the goal went to both Monardo and Cannata, who picked up his second career ECHL assist.



The Monarchs retook the lead 2-1 just 1:34 later on a tally by Matt Leitner at 13:45. Manchester took the one-goal lead into the first intermission and was outshooting the Stingrays 10-4 through 20 minutes.



But South Carolina turned things around in the middle period and stole the momentum. Flick once again tied things up at 2-2 with his second of the night from Weinstein and Monardo at 11:33 of the period. The forward was able to redirect the puck into the net from behind the goal line.



In the final minute of the period, the Stingrays took the lead 3-2 when Scott Tanski converted on the power play, scoring on a rebound in front with assists by Flick and Saucerman. The goal, which came at 19:18, was Tanski’s seventh of the year.



South Carolina got two insurance goals in the third to stay in control of the contest. First, Marcus Perrier notched his sixth of the season at 8:48 to make it 4-2 after knocking the puck in off a pass by forward John Parker, who set things up perfectly from the left wing. Saucerman was credited with the second assist on the play.



Then Flick finished off the hat trick with a power play marker at 13:34 to make it 5-2. The London, Ont. native hammered home a one-timer for his team-leading 23rd goal of the year off a pass by Saucerman. Weinstein picked up the second assist on the goal, his 18th helper and 21st point of the season.



Manchester had control of the shots on net throughout the contest and finished with a 29-22 advantage. Monarchs goaltender Jonah Imoo took the loss, making 17 saves.



South Carolina won the special teams battle on the night, scoring on two of their three man-advantages in the

game in addition to holding the Monarchs off the board at 0-for-5.

By factoring in on the scoring, Monardo has extended his point streak to eight games, dating back to Feb. 3, which was a 3-2 win over the Monarchs in Manchester.



The Stingrays continue their three-game home weekend with another battle against Manchester Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. before hosting the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.



