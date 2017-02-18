N. Charleston mayor issues statement on school bus arrests

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued a statement Saturday defending police officers who arrested six students after a report of a fight Thursday afternoon on a school bus from North Charleston High School.

Summey issued the following statement:

It's a sad day when our police officers are accused of abuse for removing unruly, disruptive, and resistance teenagers from a school bus. Our officers were called to the scene by the bus driver and proceeded to remove the students that were identified by the bus driver. During the process, several students became resistant and combative. What are our officers to do? Turn around, say, "good day" and leave? No, the officers followed protocol and removed the problem from the school bus.

Now, let's look who is alleging abuse. A local organization whose leaders believe our police officers are dogs and will use any opportunity to attempt to discredit the hard working men and women of the police department. Where's the civility and common sense?

Summey's statement came amid criticism from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter, which expressed concern in a Facebook post with the way police handled the students and accused officers of "abusing our children." That post also contained footage of the incident allegedly recorded by a student on the bus.

Police arrested a total of six students Thursday afternoon on various charges. Three students were charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus and another student was charged with simple assault on the driver, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief David Cheatle. Three other students are charged with both assault on a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest and interfering with the operation of a school bus, he said. Police said those three students were taken to North Charleston Police headquarters, booked and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

