Old, new cast members reunite for Disney movie remake

When you think of the "The Lion King", who is the first person that comes to mind?

James Earl Jones officially joins the cast of the newly anticipated live action version of "The Lion King".

Director Jon Favreau informed the world on Friday via Twitter. He posted a picture of Jones with the comment “Looking forward to working with this legend #Mufasa.”

The roll of Simba, however, will be brought back to life by up and coming actor Donald Glover. Glover is well known for staring and executive producing FX’s "Atlanta". Favreau also tweeted “I just can’t wait to be king. #Simba” along with a picture of Glover.

Favreau is making a computer-generated imagery created live-action version of the movie, similar to Disney's remake of "The Jungle Book," which he also directed. CGI includes both static scenes and dynamic images, while computer animation only refers to the moving images. Modern computer animation usually uses 3D computer graphics, although 2D computer graphics are still used.

No release date has been publicly set for the new movie.

“One day, Simba, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king”, those are famous words from Mufasa in the 1994 animated classic floods millennials with flash backs to the golden horizon and the heart break that came after.

There has been a lot of controversy following Disney’s choice to create live action versions of classic Disney films. For the past two years viewers have been fortunate to add to their Disney collections, and so far they have shown promise.

The newest "Cinderella" released in spring of 2015 and the highly successful "The Jungle Book" came out spring of last year. The world is still awaiting the newest release "The Beauty and the Beast" that is due to come out March of this year.

