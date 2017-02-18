Hundreds turnout for Rep. Sanford and Sen. Scott town hall in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Council Chambers was packed to maximum capacity with concerned constituents.



Representative Mark Sanford's Town Hall is giving people the opportunity to voice their concerns, many upset with plans of the new presidential administration.



Saturday morning Senator Tim Scott joined Sanford to answer questions from the community.



The Town Hall started inside but after about an hour continued outside so that the hundreds of people that arrived would have the opportunity to ask questions and listen in.



A concerned teacher questioned Scott on why he voted for Betsy Devos as the U.S. Secretary of Education.



A man who attended the town hall spoke out and said "ever since the election, I have felt like a passenger in a car that's being driven by a drunk driver."



Indivisible Charleston co-hosted the event. It's a local chapter of a national organization working to prevent president Trump from enacting his agenda.



People asked questions on immigration policy, education and healthcare. Sanford says he received the most inquiries on what will happen if the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare is repealed.



"I'm just trying to be a reflection of the people I represent and there's a degree of frustration," Sanford said.



One the youngest attendees asked about the president's plans for funding the wall that Trump says he plans to build between the border of the U.S. and Mexico.



Before Senator Scott could fully respond the crowd booed and laughed in opposition to the idea.



Scott said there probably wouldn't be enough support to get it through.

There were many interjections as people battled to get out a question, trying to make the most of the limited time.



"I want to know what our members of Congress are going to do to protect us from the crazy that is going on in Washington right now," Southerland said.



Scott Garland came out for a different reason.



"I wanted to come out and show my support of our new administration," he said.



Garland stood on the sidewalk by the driveway of the town buildings holding a sign that says "the silent majority stands with Trump."



Representative Sanford answered questions for more than three hours after reconvening outside. Senator Scott had to attend a funeral and could not stay as long.



Many people at the Town Hall are searching for accountability.



"This idea of alternative facts is I think an incredibly dangerous idea," Sanford said.



Melissa Soule says although she doesn't feel represented she is thankful for the opportunity today and she was inspired by the number of people that came out.



"I'm very grateful to Mr. Sanford because he worked really hard to make sure that this happened and he heard our voices and I'm grateful that Tim Scott decided to join him," Soule said.



