NAN praises law enforcement in press conference after students arrested on school bus

The SC National Action Network held a press conference Saturday afternoon after North Charleston police arrested six students Thursday afternoon after a fight was reported on a school bus.

NAN said that the National Action Network and the Coalition doesn’t condone the negative behaviors.

"The amount of disrespect towards those police officers will not, and should not, be tolerated." Elder Johnson with NAN said.

In the press conference NAN praised police efforts and called on the parents of the students to do more to prevent this from happening again.

"We are asking the parents of these kids, and the school, to discipline these kids." Johnson said. "Discipline them to the fullest."

In the press conference NAN went on to say that the student arrested not only disrespected the school bus driver, but themselves as well.

On Saturday morning North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued a statement Saturday defending the police officers who arrested the students.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.