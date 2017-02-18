NAN praises law enforcement in press conference after students arrested on school bus

The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.More >>
The Charleston County School board is meeting Monday evening for the first time since a controversial shuffling of staff members at several schools and a popular principal's resignation.More >>
Two people have been shot following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood.More >>
Two people have been shot following an altercation at a Goose Creek neighborhood.More >>
Investigators have arrested two men in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Colleton County.More >>
Investigators have arrested two men in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Colleton County.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public's help in a West Ashley case where a woman says someone broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.More >>
The Charleston Police Department is asking the public's help in a West Ashley case where a woman says someone broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.More >>