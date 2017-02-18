North Charleston fire investigating apartment blaze

Firefighters from the North Charleston Fire Department are investigating an apartment blaze that took place Saturday afternoon, according to Public Information Officer Bianca Bourbeau.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the Oakfield Apartments, off of Fairwind Drive in North Charleston, just before 5:40 p.m.

The first arriving units reported smoke coming from the first story apartment, according to Bourbeau.

Firefighter's extinguished the fire within the first ten minutes after arrival, she said.

A family of three escaped the apartment.

Firefighters removed several family reptiles from the residence unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of North Charleston.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.