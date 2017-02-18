CCU Runs Into Hot Shooting Trojans

Coastal Carolina made their first trip to Troy and ran into a hot-shooting Trojan team in an 87-78 loss.

The Trojans, winners of three straight, were shooting 70 percent from the field until the final seven minutes building as much as a 24-point (81-57) lead with four minutes to go.

From there the Chanticleers (13-14, 8-6 Sun Belt) made a late run to cut the lead to the final nine-point margin, but the deficit was too great.

Elijah Wilson had 17 points and Shivaughn Wiggins scored 14, as they were the only two Chants to reach double-digits.

Artur Labinowicz finished with nine points and Joseph Williams-Powell had eight.

CCU shot 44 percent (28-64) from the field and hit 13 of its 37 three point field goals for 35 percent. Like many of the games for CCU this season, their inability to get to the line was a major problem in the outcome of the game. CCU only shot 10 free throws hitting nine.

For the Trojans (15-12, 7-6 Sun Belt), they finished the game shooting 48 percent from the field (26-54) and hit 12 of 27 (44%) of its threes. The large discrepancy occurred at the free throw line where Troy shot 37 free throws, hitting 23 (62%).

Jordon Varnado scored 17 points to lead Troy, followed by Wesley Person (15 points), DeVon Walker (13 points) and Juan Davis (12 points).

Troy carried a 48-37 lead into halftime after shooting 56 percent (15-27) in the first half, and was even better from beyond the three-point line knocking down nine of its 16 three point field goals for 56 percent. They also hit nine of 10 from the free throw line.

It was a well-rounded offensive effort as nine players scored led by Davis’ 10 points.

It is not that the Chants did not do too bad, scoring 37 first-half points. CCU shot 50 percent (13-26) from the field and hit eight of its 15 three point field goals (53%), but could not get to the free throw line, hitting three of their four.

Wiggins led the way with 14 first-half points hitting five field goals and all four of his three point attempts.

The Chants will continue the present road trip with a game in Mobile, Ala., at South Alabama. The Monday night affair is set to tip-off at 7 p.m.