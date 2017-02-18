Bulldogs Fall to Virginia After Early Deficit

The Citadel baseball team put another late rally for the second straight night, but ultimately fell 10-6 to No. 16 Virginia on Saturday at the Charleston Crab House Challenge.

The Bulldogs (0-2) fell behind early, allowing five runs in the first two innings. The Citadel got on the board in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout to first by Joe Sabatini, scoring William Kinney from third.

After the Cavaliers added five more runs from the fifth through eighth innings, the Bulldogs’ bats awoke with five runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit to 10-6.

Taylor Cothran opened the eighth inning with a first-pitch knock up the middle, followed by a walk from freshman J.D. Davis. Jonathan Sabo was hit by a pitch to load the bases to bring Kinney to the plate. The shortstop smoked a line drive at the second baseman that continued into right field, scoring two runs. Ben Peden followed up with an RBI single, his team leading fourth of the season, to set the plate for Sabatini. The transfer continued the offensive barrage with a two-run home run to right center field to plate Kinney and cut the score to 10-6.

The Citadel used eight pitchers in the contest, with Morgan Foulks throwing 3.2 innings in relief. Jack Henry Beasley and Zach Taglieri each recorded their first collegiate strikeouts out of the bullpen.

Virginia starter Evan Sperling threw six innings with six strikeouts, while allowing one unearned run. The Cavaliers finished with 14 hits including two home runs.

The Bulldogs return to the field on Sunday, hosting Liberty (1-1) in the finale of the Charleston Crab House Challenge at 2 p.m. Live stats and video will be provided for The Citadel’s game against Liberty.