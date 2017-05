Boys Basketball

AAAAA

Goose Creek 56, Dutch Fork 49 - Marquis Collins had 15 points and Jaivion Grant had 13 to help lift the Gators to the win. Goose Creek will host Irmo in the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday.

AAAA

Dreher 52, Berkeley 39 - Ephriam Butler's team-high 16 points wasn't enough as the Stags season ends with a record of 18-7.

AA

Burke 57, Garrett 44 - The Bulldogs will host Marion in the Lower State semifinals on Tuesday.