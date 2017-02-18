No. 10 Clemson Downs WSU 6-2

Seth Beer’s three-run homer in the third inning and Pat Krall’s 6.0 strong innings pitched led No. 10 Clemson to a 6-2 victory over Wright State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 1-1 on the season, while the Raiders fell to 1-1.

Clemson scored an unearned run in the first inning, then Beer lined a three-run homer to center, his first long ball of the season, in the third inning. The Raiders tacked on unearned runs in the fifth and top of the seventh inning, then Clemson responded with two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by Logan Davidson’s run-scoring single.

Krall (1-0) earned the win by allowing just two hits, one unearned run and three walks with six strikeouts in 6.0 inning pitched in a starting role. Wright State starter Zane Collins (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. Kids can join the players on the field for the national anthem.