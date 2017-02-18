Cougars Avenge Loss To Northeastern With High-Scoring Affair Including Chealey's 29

Joe Chealey made 6-of-8 three-point shots and scored 29 points as College of Charleston defeated Northeastern, 85-71, on Saturday.

Jarrell Brantley and Grant Riller each scored 21 as Charleston had the hot hand, shooting a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing at a 63 percent clip from the floor (32-of-51). Riller dropped in five 3-pointers.

Charleston (21-8, 12-4 CAA) avenged a two-point loss to Northeastern on Feb. 9, and remains a half-game behind CAA leader UNCW (12-3) with two games remaining in the regular-season race.

Maxime Boursiquot hit back-to-back buckets to cap a 13-0 run that pulled Northeastern into a 48-48 tie with 13:57 remaining in regulation.

CofC’s Cameron Johnson converted a 3-point play that was the start of a 20-8 breakaway run by the Cougars over the next six minutes, capped by a Chealey defensive rebound and layup.

TJ Williams scored 18 to lead Northeastern (14-14, 7-9 CAA).

POSTGAME NOTES

College of Charleston split the regular-season series with Northeastern and claimed only their second-ever road win in Boston since joining the CAA in 2013. The Cougars also snapped a two-game skid in the series.

The Cougars compiled a 10-4 record on the road this season (7-2 against CAA opponents) – their first 10-win record on the road since 2012-13.

Joe Chealey recorded a game-high 29 points and season-high tying seven rebounds at Northeastern and has now scored 20-or-more points in a single game this season on 10 occasions. He has now tabulated 1,091 career points to date which moved him into a tied for 31st on the all-time scoring list with former CofC standout Anthony Stitt (2011-15). Chealey is on an 11-game double-digit scoring streak in conference play.

Grant Riller also turned in his eighth outing with 20-or-more points in a single game with 21 points at Northeastern. He is on a 13-game double-digit scoring streak in league play.

Jarrell Brantley registered a season-high 21 points and seven rebounds at Northeastern. It marked his fourth career 20-point game.

The College shot a season-best 62.7 percent (32-of-51) from the field at Northeastern. It marked the Cougars’ third-straight game to shoot better than 50% in a game.

The Cougars drained a season-high 12 three-pointers at Northeastern eclipsing a previous season-best of 10 three-pointers at Western Carolina on Dec. 22.

CofC scored 85 points at Northeastern – the second-most points of the season behind 90 points at Drexel on Jan. 28.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the game …

“I’m extremely proud. I’m just really happy that we were able to be mature enough to bounce back after a big win at Hofstra on Thursday night with a short preparation and quick turnaround for Northeastern. We really played well on both ends of the floor. We had one patch in the middle of the first half where we had to call a timeout, because we gave up a couple of offensive rebounds. After that segment, the guys really came out and competed for the remainder of the game.”

On the team’s improved offense including three-point shooting …

“Obviously, it’s a total team effort. Everyone has to do different things and contribute on defense and offense. Those guys (Joe Chealey, Grant Riller and Jarrell Brantley) have been really scoring the ball well for us. The good thing about them is, they are scoring the ball well, but they are not being selfish. They are shooting a high percentage. If you put all of their numbers together, I’m sure it would be 60 percent from the field. They didn’t take a lot of attempts and they were high-percentage shots. It’s good to see us share the ball and have 12 assists with only six turnovers and have guys make shots. We are really beginning to find out how to be a complete team.”