Stingrays Dethrone Monarchs With Sweep

The South Carolina Stingrays (29-20-2-1) used a hot start to get out ahead of the Manchester Monarchs (29-14-5-4) and secure a 5-3 victory Saturday in front of a crowd of 8,106 fans on Pack The House Night at the North Charleston Coliseum.



John Parker scored 16 seconds in and added another tally in the second period, while Marcus Perrier had a goal and two assists, and both Rob Flick and Domenic Monardo each had a goal and an assist.



Joe Cannata made 24 saves to earn his third consecutive win for the Stingrays in between the pipes.



It was a quick start for South Carolina, with Parker’s goal to make it 1-0 just after the opening face-off. Assists on the goal were credited to Perrier and Patrick Gaul.



Later in the frame, Flick made it 2-0 with his 24th goal of the year at 6:51. The team’s leading scorer cashed in after a give-and-go play with Monardo. Gaul picked up his second assist of the night with the second helper on the play.



Gaul now has 21 assists on the season, which is a new career-high for the fifth-year Stingrays’ forward, surpassing his previous top total of 19 from 2013-14.



The Stingrays came on strong in the second as well, scoring three times in the first half of the frame. Perrier scored for the second straight night to extend the lead to 3-0 at 5:48 off a pass from Tim McGauley, who had stolen the puck on the back boards in the offensive end.



Then, after a face-off win in the offensive zone, Flick found Monardo wide open in front of the net. Monardo put the puck up high over goaltender Sam Brittain and the Rays led 4-0 at 6:51.



With the tally by Monardo, Manchester pulled Brittain in favor of backup Jonah Imoo. Brittain finished the game with eight saves in 26 minutes of play.



Monardo has now picked up a point in nine straight games and has 28 points on the season (nine goals, 19 assists).



Parker’s second goal gave South Carolina a 5-0 advantage at 9:41 of the second after Perrier found the Green Brook, N.J. native in front for the tally. Parker now has 12 goals during his rookie season.



The Monarchs got back into the game and cut the deficit to 5-2 with two goals late in the frame by defenseman Rick Pinkston at 16:33 and forward Corey Ward at 17:38.



Another Manchester tally by Rihards Burkarts cut the lead to 5-3 at 3:33 of the third, but South Carolina successfully held off any further rally by the Monarchs. The Stingrays outshot Manchester 11-5 in the final period.



Overall, the shots were even for the game at 27-27. Both teams also went scoreless on the power play with South Carolina finishing 0-for-4 and Manchester ending 0-for-3. Imoo made 14 saves during 31 minutes of time in the net for the Monarchs



The Stingrays finish their three-game home weekend with a matchup against the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.



