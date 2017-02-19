North Charleston PD investigating early morning shooting

Police with the North Charleston Department are investigating an early morning shooting that took place near Rivers Avenue.

On Sunday at approximately 12:18 a.m., North Charleston Police Officers responded to the 2300 block of Taylor Street, according to Deputy Chief David Cheatle.

Officers located two men who were both suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.

Both men were transported by EMS to local hospitals.

NCPD Detectives responded to the scene and are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers or the North Charleston Police Department.

