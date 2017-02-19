Wright State captures series against Clemson with Sunday victory

Danny Sexton allowed just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched to lead Wright State to a 9-2 win over No. 10 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders won the season-opening series 2-1.

Wright State scored three runs in the third inning on Adrian Marquez’s run-scoring double and Seth Gray’s two-run homer, then Seth Beer belted a solo homer, his second long ball of the year, in the fourth inning. But Wright State responded with two runs in the fifth inning, one run in the seventh inning, one run in the eighth inning and two runs in the top of the ninth inning to pull away. Logan Davidson added his first career home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Sexton (1-0) stifled several Tiger rallies with clutch pitching. He gave up just four hits, one run and three walks with seven strikeouts, while also limiting Clemson to 1-for-8 with runners on base. Tiger starter Alex Eubanks (0-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, five runs and no walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

The Tigers host Western Carolina in the only regular-season meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.