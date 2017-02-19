USC can't complete sweep, drops Sunday contest to UNCG

Sophomore right-hander Adam Hill allowed just one hit and an unearned run in seven innings of work, but UNCG right-handers Matt Frisbee and Andrew Wantz combined to limit fourth-ranked South Carolina to four hits as the Spartans defeated the Gamecocks 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park. Despite the loss, the Gamecocks won the series and are 2-1 on the season with UNCG 1-2 on the year.

Frisbee allowed just three hits through seven scoreless innings with a walk and four strikeouts to earn the win. He is now 1-0 on the season. Wantz pitched two innings with one hit and two strikeouts for his first save of the year.

Gamecock starting pitcher Adam Hill suffered his first career loss and is 0-1 for the season. Hill struck out seven and walked two as he tied a career-high innings pitched. Gamecock senior left-hander Josh Reagan pitched two scoreless innings of relief with one walk and three strikeouts.

UNCG went ahead 1-0 in the top of third, despite not recording a hit. Austin Embler drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. He would score on Ben Spitznagel’s RBI groundout to first base.

The Gamecocks threatened in the eighth as LT Tolbert led off with a single to right center and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jonah Bride. Wantz walked TJ Hopkins, but the Spartans turned a 6-3 double play on a sharp hit ball up the middle by Danny Blair to end the inning and the threat.