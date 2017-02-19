Thunder thump Stingrays 5-2

The Adirondack Thunder (27-14-6-4) got ahead of the South Carolina Stingrays (29-21-2-1) early on and held the advantage for a 5-2 victory at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



The Rays got goals from Andrew Cherniwchan and Scott Tanski in the loss, while Domenic Monardo picked up an assist to extend his season-high point streak to 10 games.



Adirondack struck first and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a goal by captain Peter MacArthur at 10:03.



The Thunder added two more tallies at the beginning of the second to take control of the game, 3-0. Conor Riley struck at 6:05 before MacArthur notched his second of the game at 8:11, forcing Stingrays’ head coach Ryan Warsofsky to use his timeout and try to break up the momentum.



South Carolina responded with their first goal of the afternoon when Monardo set up Cherniwchan for his seventh of the season with a pass in front of the net. The veteran used a one-timer to get the Rays on the board and make it 3-1.



In the third, defenseman Stepan Falkovsky scored his 17th goal of the season at 9:42 to open up a 4-1 lead for the Thunder and put the Stingrays out of reach by three goals.



Tanski got on the board with his eighth goal of the season to cut the score to 4-2 at 10:57 of the final frame, with assists by Tim McGauley and Marcus Perrier.



But it wasn’t enough for the Stingrays, who surrendered an empty net goal to Adirondack’s James Henry in the final minute of play.



Goaltender Adam Carlson got the start for South Carolina and took the loss, making 18 saves. Thunder netminder Mason McDonald defeated the Stingrays for the second time this month, stopping 21 shots.



The two teams were even with 23 shots on goal each, while both squads fell short on the power play. Adirondack finished 0-for-3 on the man-advantage and South Carolina was 0-for-1.



The Stingrays will now head west for six games against teams from the Mountain Division. The trip begins on Friday night at 9:05 p.m. EST with the first in a three-game series at Rapid City. The Stingrays return home on Saturday, March 11 to face the Florida Everblades at 7:05 p.m.