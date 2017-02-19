Horse carriage involved in crash

A horse-drawn carriage was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon, according to City of Charleston police.

The horse was spooked by the approaching bagpipers in a parade on Queen Street approaching the intersection of King and Queen, they said.

The driver of the carriage received minor injuries and two cars were damaged at the intersection of King Street and Queen Street.

EMS transported the driver to MUSC to be evaluated.

No one else or the horse was injured, they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

