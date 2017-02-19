Search called off for missing aircraft on Johns Island

Authorities have called off a search for a missing plane on Johns Island.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office sent out a tweet shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday saying there was no evidence of a plane crash after officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said an aircraft disappeared Sunday afternoon.

The FAA issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) saying an unidentified aircraft approached Runway 27 at Charleston Executive Airport around 6:15 p.m. Sunday but did not land.

Air traffic controllers at Charleston International Airport observed the aircraft on radar as it approached the airport, but the pilot did not communicate on the radio, Public Affairs representative Kathleen Bergen said. The flight was flying on visual flight rules, so communication with air traffic controllers was not required.

An ALNOT alerts local authorities about a missing aircraft so they can begin searching.

The last known radar contact with the plane occurred near the areas surrounding South Grimball Road on James Island.

The FAA requested the Charleston County Sheriff's Office patrol the area Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies say. As a precautionary measure, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office activated both its Marine and Air Support Unit to search for the aircraft.

A U.S. Coast Guard official says at least six people were injured after a vessel involved in the search crashed into a bridge. Charleston County Dispatchers say it was the Stono Bridge.

