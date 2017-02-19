Driver of school bus accused of driving drunk with students on board

Bond has been set for a Berkeley County Schools employee accused of driving a bus under the influence with students on board.

A judge set bond at $2,712 for Brent Patrick Carter of Goose Creek, $2,267 for DUI and $445 for child endangerment.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol saw a school bus on SC 34 in Newberry County traveling eastbound in the westbound lane without headlights shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Sergeant Bob Beres with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The school bus was a green and white full-sized activity bus from Goose Creek High School and Berkeley County, according to Troopers. The group was returning from a drama competition.

A traffic stop was performed as the bus got on the eastbound entrance ramp to Interstate 26.

Carter was arrested as a result of the traffic stop; troopers say his blood-alcohol concentration registered at .18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

There were 15 students and three adults on the bus, troopers say. The students were turned over to Berkeley County school officials and DSS was notified.

"I don't understand why somebody would do that. I guess if you're impaired, I guess they say he was intoxicated," Carter's former neighbor and former co worker Richard Alfano said.

"He is an awesome person. He always did the ticket booths at like basketball games, wrestling, he was our bus driver for the cheerleaders," Goose Creek High grad Sonia Herron said.

The Berkeley County School District released the following statement Monday:

Early Sunday evening, a bus carrying fifteen Goose Creek High students and three chaperones was stopped by South Carolina Highway Patrol in Newberry County while returning from a field trip. The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. All students are safe and accounted for. Goose Creek Principal Jimmy Huskey transported a bus driver to Newberry to pick up the students and chaperones in order to return them home safely. Appropriate Berkeley County School District personnel are fully cooperating with law enforcement and cannot comment on the investigation. Additionally, this matter will be handled by the school district following established district policies and procedures addressing this situation.

Carter is listed on the Goose Creek High School website as a study aide.

A district spokesman said parents of the students were notified multiple times during the incident.

