CSU grabs series win against Delaware State

- Charleston Southern's offense started off strong and Nik Constantakos pitched into the eighth inning as CSU took the series win over Delaware State, 3-1.

Constantakos (1-0) allowed a run in the first inning before settling in with a solid performance in his first time on the mound with the Bucs (2-1). The Jupiter, Fla. native went 7.1 innings and allowed eight hits, all singles, and struck out two in taking the win. Eddie Hiott pitched the Bucs out of a jam in the eighth inning, and then Cody Smith utilized a timely double play by Aaron Miller in the ninth in recording his first save of the season.

Miller also shined at the plate for CSU in the contest with the freshman first baseman opening the game with a two-run single in the first on his way to a 2-for-4 outing at the plate. Jason Miller added a RBI double in the third inning among his two hits in the game, while Blanchard went 3-for-4 from the plate with a run scored to pace the Bucs.

Delaware State (1-2) struck first in the contest with Darnell Maisonet connecting on a RBI single down the left field line scoring Kwestin Smith to stake the Hornets to the early 1-0 lead.

Sunny skies and swirling winds played a positive factor for CSU's offense in the bottom half of the frame as Delaware State struggled to track several fly balls in the frame. Blanchard led off the inning reaching on a dropped fly ball in shallow centerfield. He advanced to second on a sharply hit single off the bat of Chris Singleton before the elements took over the game.

Back-to-back fly balls to right field off the bats of Jason Miller and Aaron Miller were lost in the sun and fell to the turf allowing both Blanchard and Singleton to score and give the Bucs the 2-1 lead. DSU starter Garrett Lawson (0-1) limited the damage with a double play to end the inning.

Singleton came up with the defensive play of the game in the top of the third inning as the junior centerfielder played Maisonet's single with runners in scoring position perfectly. Singleton's relay to the plate bounced off the front of the mound and into the waiting glove of Mike Sconzo at the plate in time to nail Smith and end the DSU threat.

Jason Miller added to the Bucs' lead in the bottom of the frame with a two-out double that bounced down the third base line. Singleton scored on the play to give the Bucs the 3-1 advantage after three innings of play.

Constantakos, in the meantime, relied on his defense and retired eight batters in a row at one point on his way to guiding the Bucs through the middle part of the game. The freshman right-hander threw 78 pitches in the contest and left in the top of the eighth after allowing a one-out single to Evan Regez. Hiott came in and allowed a single to Maisonet to put runners on first and second, but the sophomore left-hander retired the next two batters in order to keep the lead intact.

Smith started the ninth for CSU and allowed a lead-off single to Jared Gillis. Aaron Miller took him off the base paths with a snag on Todd Henry's line drive and completed the double play. Smith took the final out himself on a grounder up the middle to close out the contest.

Lawson suffered the loss for DSU going 6.2 innings and allowing nine hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out four.