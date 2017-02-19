US Coast Guard vessel crashes into Stono River Bridge

Berkeley County dispatchers say emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Moncks Corner.More >>
Berkeley County dispatchers say emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Moncks Corner.More >>
Charleston Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the early-morning hours Monday.More >>
Charleston Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the early-morning hours Monday.More >>
Several roads in Charleston remain closed after severe storms moved into the Lowcountry on Tuesday.More >>
Several roads in Charleston remain closed after severe storms moved into the Lowcountry on Tuesday.More >>
Commercial shrimp trawling will open in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m.More >>
Commercial shrimp trawling will open in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m.More >>
Lowcountry officials are set to unveil a draft of their plan for improving safety and access for people traveling by foot, bike and bus.More >>
Lowcountry officials are set to unveil a draft of their plan for improving safety and access for people traveling by foot, bike and bus.More >>