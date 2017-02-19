US Coast Guard vessel crashes into Stono River Bridge

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Charleston vessel was involved in an accident Sunday evening, Coast Guard officials confirmed.

The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew of six was in route to a search for a missing aircraft when it crashed into a Stono River Bridge fender, causing damage to the boat's hull, Lt. James Zorn said.

One crew member suffered broken arm and another had facial fractures as a result of the accident, officials say. All six crew members were transported to MUSC for treatment and have been released.

Monetary estimates of the damage to the Coast Guard ship were not immediately available, Zorn said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.