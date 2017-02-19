The Citadel stopped by Liberty

The Citadel baseball fell in the Charleston Crab House Challenge finale, 9-1 against Liberty on Sunday.



Will Abbott made his first career start on the afternoon, throwing three innings with six strikeouts. The freshman allowed just one run on two hits and two walks in a strong debut.



After giving up the first run of the game in the second, The Citadel (0-3) evened the score in the third when Bryce Leasure drew a bases loaded walk to bring home Shy Phillips. The Bulldogs would be held scoreless over the next six innings, however, leaving 12 total runners on base.



Will Pillsbury and Jonathan Sabo made their first appearances on the mound as members of The Citadel. The Bulldogs racked up 11 strikeouts, including two from Dylan Spence out of the 'pen.



Despite being held to four hits, the Bulldogs had runners on base often, with four walks and four hit batters. Taylor Cothran, Barrett Charpia, J.D. Davis and Phillips each finished with a hit.



Liberty's (2-1) Cam Locklear hit two home runs, finishing with three RBI. Evan Mitchell earned the win in relief with seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings.



The Citadel returns to action on Feb. 24, hosting a three-game series against Delaware State at Joe Riley Park.