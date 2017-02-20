FAA cancels alert notice for possible missing plane

The Federal Aviation Administration canceled an alert notice issued Sunday night for an unidentified aircraft that appeared to approach a runway at Charleston Executive Airport.

The alert stated a plane approached a runway at approximately 6:15 p.m. but did not land.

Air traffic controllers at Charleston International Airport observed the aircraft on radar as it approached the airport, but the pilot did not communicate on the radio, Public Affairs representative Kathleen Bergen said.

The last known radar contact with the plane occurred near the areas surrounding South Grimball Road on James Island.

Charleston County deputies called off the search for signs of a missing plane Monday afternoon, saying they found no evidence of wreckage and could find no official report of an overdue or missing plane, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

MISSING PLANE UPDTAE: CCSO air search is completed. No planes reported overdue or missing. No evidence of plane crash found #chsnews — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) February 20, 2017

Crews resumed a search for a reportedly missing plane Monday morning although there was no evidence to suggest an aircraft was involved in a crash in the area. Deputies searched Sunday night as a precautionary measure, activating both its Marine and Air Support Unit. Hours later at 12:30 a.m. Monday, the agency said it canceled the search after finding no evidence.

Late Monday morning, Maj. Eric Watson with the sheriff's office said the agency was searching again — flying over James and Johns Island.

"We are taking precautionary steps that started last night with the search," Watson said.

