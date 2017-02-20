Sullivan's Island leaders dedicate new town hall and police station

Sullivan’s Island officials held a dedication ceremony Monday afternoon for the new town hall and police station.

Town Administrator Andy Benke has dubbed it the four points of Sullivan’s Island with its location next to the fire department, post office, and water sewage plant.

“It’s right here in our little commercial district,” said Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil. ‘So it adds a certain center of gravity here to the town that it didn’t have before.”

“This whole area combined with the park next door, makes it very easy to talk about Sullivan’s Island having a heartbeat, a town center,” said Anne Benbow, of Sullivan’s Island.

The $3.9 million project was paid for through a general obligation bond town council approved in 2015.

As a result of that bond, property taxes increased on the island.

Some homeowners feel the hike was necessary given the situation town employees were dealing with before.

“When we moved here they were in the trailers in the back,” Benbow said. “We were very excited when we found out they had located a prime spot in the center of town.”

“We have great staff,” O’Neil said. “They’ve been laboring in some difficult physical conditions in the past. So we’re happy to give them a work space where they can function most efficiently and most effectively in.”

The new 12,000 square foot building and will make it easier for residents to access the town’s services.

The multi-story building houses the new administration offices, council chambers, and the police department.

Photos of the island from decades ago also hang on the walls inside the building.

When creating a design, officials wanted to keep the building with Sullivan’s Island in mind.

“Porches! Very Sullivan’s Island,” Benbow said. “The porches and the roofline are very Sullivan’s Island.”

Construction began in June 2015, with an anticipated opening date for summer 2016.

Benke said the building opened to the public October 31, 2015, but had its official dedication Monday.

The building was designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane and earthquakes if an event were to happen.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.