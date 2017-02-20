Authorities identify Ladson man killed in fatal Berkeley County shooting

The coroner's office has identified a man killed in a fatal shooting in Berkeley County.

Authorities say Noah Baird of Ladson was pronounced dead on Sunday. His death was ruled as a homicide.

Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury said Baird suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Richard Rentiers has been charged with murder and was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

Deputies say they responded to the 200 block of Cember Way on Friday to find a man slumped over his steering wheel, bleeding.

The vehicle hit a tree and had visible bullet holes in it, according to deputies.

Shortly after detectives began investigating the incident, Rentiers reported the truck the victim was in as being stolen, according to deputies. The truck, a company vehicle, had been in the care of Rentiers.

Rentiers also reported his .45 caliber pistol had been nabbed.

A witness says Rentiers went to the incident location to buy drugs, but ended up shooting the victim. During the execution of a search warrant, the .45 caliber pistol that Rentiers said was in the truck when it was taken was found hidden in the ceiling of a home he had been visiting.

Investigators say the victim did have possession of the vehicle, but wasn't stealing it.

Rentiers was charged with filing a false report and attempted murder Friday.

His attempted murder charge was updated to murder, as the victim died Sunday, deputies say.

