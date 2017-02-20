TAKE A STAND: School Bus Safety

A school bus driver in Berkeley County has been arrested for allegedly driving a bus while drunk.

He was pulled over after dark, driving eastbound in a westbound lane, headlights off, with 15 students and three adults on board. The bus driver’s blood alcohol level tested 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

That is scary. Thank goodness a trooper saw the bus and made a traffic stop before someone got hurt or killed.

This comes as Live 5 is investigating school bus safety.

There are serious concerns about speeding, especially after a November school bus accident in Tennessee killed six children. And there are no state or federal laws that require seat belts on school buses.

Most school bus drivers are good citizens and careful drivers.

There are no passengers more precious and no greater responsibility than the lives of our children.

Local, state and federal lawmakers should make every effort to protect them and throw the book at those who don’t.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.