TAKE A STAND: Bravo, Boeing!

President Donald Trump gestures toward the new Dreamliner 787-10 Friday. (Source: Pool)

It’s been a great week for Boeing South Carolina.

First, employees overwhelmingly voted against forming a union, a big step in reinforcing that South Carolina is pro-business and pro-worker.

Then, an important visit from President Donald Trump. He came to see the rollout of the 787-10 Dreamliner. The President praised Boeing and said what’s happening in North Charleston is quote, a sign of manufacturing resurgence in America.

As thousands were cheering President Trump, Boeing’s stock price soared to an all-time high.

Boeing’s shares are up 18 percent since the November election and up 11 percent for the year.

There is confidence in the aerospace industry. There is a belief that corporate taxes will be cut and defense spending will be boosted.

If that happens, it will happen right here in the Lowcountry.

Hats off to Boeing.

