Man facing charges for DUI, threatening trooper

A 24-year-old man was arrested early Sunday on multiple charges that include DUI.

Paul William Cooper is charged with DUI, simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official, according to booking records.

North Charleston Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to I-26 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a motorist reported Cooper's vehicle had veered off the roadway and struck construction barrels, SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

Police say Cooper attempted to flee on foot up an embankment toward Azalea Drive but was apprehended and brought back to his vehicle.

Southern said a state trooper arrested him for DUI and then found marijuana on his person. Once in the patrol vehicle, Cooper kept getting out of his seatbelt and at one point was able to kick a trooper, Southern said. The trooper was able to subdue him and get him back into the vehicle, he said.

Southern said Cooper also made remarks threatening the trooper, saying he intended to track down the trooper once he was released.

Bond for Cooper was set at a total of $11,607, according to jail records.

