USC men drop out of AP top 25

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll.
It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.
The three teams from the Pac-12 - Arizona, UCLA and Oregon - are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.
Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.
Wichita State makes its first Top 25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.
1 Gonzaga (59)
2 Villanova (5)
3 Kansas (1)
4 Arizona
5 UCLA
6 Oregon
7 Louisville
8 North Carolina
9 Baylor
10 Duke
11 Kentucky
12 West Virginia
13 Florida
14 Purdue
15 Cincinnati
16 Wisconsin
17 SMU
18 Virginia
19 Florida State
20 Saint Mary's (Cal)
21 Notre Dame
22 Butler
23 Creighton
24 Maryland
25 Wichita State
