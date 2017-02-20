CSU baseball reschedules Tuesday night game

The Tuesday evening baseball game between Charleston Southern and Savannah State has been rescheduled for May 3rd.

The game was previously scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, but due to a conflict in schedules, the teams agreed to push back the contest.

Charleston Southern continues the 2017 season this weekend as the Buccaneers host Virginia Commonwealth University at the CSU Ballpark. First pitch in the weekend series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday night. Saturday is set for 4 p.m., while Sunday's series finale is slated for a 2 p.m. start.