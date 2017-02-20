Study: Darlington contributes almost $53 million to SC

Darlington Raceway is contributing almost $53 million in economic impact to the state of South Carolina.
A recent study conducted by the University of South Carolina determined the track's impact on the state, also finding it created nearly 800 jobs for South Carolina residents each year while the raceway's ongoing operations generate more than $20 million in labor income for state workers.
Darlington Raceway hosts the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend. Organizers have turned the event into NASCAR's annual throwback weekend. This September, the raceway will celebrate the era from 1985-1989.
Tom Regan of the university's Sport and Entertainment Management school conducted the study
Darlington President Kerry Tharp said the track takes pride in the benefit it brings the Palmetto State.
