Officers searching for suspects accused of vandalizing Goose Creek bridge

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators are searching for two suspects accused of vandalizing a bridge in Goose Creek. 

GCPD officials say the suspects vandalized the bridge on Adler Drive. 

Police released the suspects' pictures on Monday. 

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. 

