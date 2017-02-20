Officers searching for suspects accused of vandalizing Goose Creek bridge

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.More >>
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that they have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County due to excessive rainfall.More >>
Officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that they have closed some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County due to excessive rainfall.More >>
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man after police discovered an unresponsive and unconscious child in a locked car at a Mount Pleasant parking lot.More >>
Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man after police discovered an unresponsive and unconscious child in a locked car at a Mount Pleasant parking lot.More >>
The Stingrays have won Game 7 in Manchester advancing to the Kelly Cup finals.More >>
South Carolina To Battle Colorado In Championship Round Beginning FridayMore >>
A former Lowcountry coroner said using the N-word is a personal preference and does not violate county policies or procedures, according to newly released court records.More >>
A former Lowcountry coroner said using the N-word is a personal preference and does not violate county policies or procedures, according to newly released court records.More >>