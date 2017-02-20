Quantcast

Minor injuries reported following shooting in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Minor injuries have been reported following a shooting at an apartment complex in Berkeley County. 

The incident happened at the Parkway Village Apartments off of Sangaree Parkway. 

BCSO officials said minor injuries were involved in the incident. 

Deputies are investigating to determine what happened. 

Residents reported that investigators had taped off a portion of one of the buildings. 

