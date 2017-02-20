South Carolina State Announces 2017 Football Schedule

South Carolina State will play 11-games during the 2017 football campaign, the University announced Monday. The Bulldog slate includes five road games and six home contests to be played at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

Three non-conference contests, including a fourth trip to the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, and eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contests make up the 2017 schedule.

SC State opens the campaign Sunday, Sept. 3, against Southern in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Baton Rouge, La. Coach Buddy Pough’s team will be making its fourth appearance in the game, which previously was played in Orlando, Fla, before being moved to campus sites last year. The Bulldogs have posted a 3-0 record in the game with wins over Alabama State (27-14) in 2005, Grambling (34-31) in 2009 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (35-7) in 2015.

“I’m very excited about the six home games we have this upcoming season, it will give our fans a chance to see us play,” said head coach Buddy Pough. “When you look at the schedule we have our work cut out for us we play some talented teams.”

Other non-conference contests include Charleston Southern, Sept. 9, in the home opener at O.C. Dawson Stadium and Johnson C. Smith, Sept. 16 (Business and Industry Day), also in Orangeburg.

The Bulldogs begin MEAC play on the road Sept. 23 against the reigning MEAC Champion North Carolina Central Eagles in Durham, NC, and then return home for two more league games -- North Carolina A&T State (Former Student-Athlete Appreciation/Greek Day) Sept. 30, and Morgan State (Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day) Oct. 7.

Pough’s team will follow its two-game home stand with back-to-back road games at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach Oct. 14, and Delaware State at Dover, Del. Oct. 21.

SC State hosts Howard and first-year head coach Mike London in its Homecoming game Oct. 28, followed by a bye week Nov. 4. The Bulldogs close out their home schedule Nov. 11 against Hampton (Senior Appreciation/High School Band Day) before facing Savannah State on the road Nov. 18 in the regular-season finale at Savannah, Ga.

Pough’s team finished the 2016 season 5-6 overall and tied for third at the MEAC at 5-3.

--SC State Athletic Media Relations

2017 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE TIME OPPONENT LOCATION

Sept 3 (Sun) TBD Southern Baton Rouge, LA

(MEAC/SWAC Challenge)

SEPT. 9 (SAT) 6 P.M. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN ORANGEBURG, SC

(OPERATION 22K)

SEPT. 16 (SAT) 6 P.M. JOHNSON C. SMITH ORANGEBURG, SC

(BUSINESS & INDUSTRY DAY)

Sept. 23 (Sat) TBD North Carolina Central Durham, NC

SEPT. 30 (SAT) 1:30 P.M. N.C. A&T STATE ORANGEBURG, SC

(FORMER ATHLETE APPRECIATION/GREEK DAY)

Oct. 7 (SAT) 1:30 p.m. MORGAN STATE ORANGEBURG, SC

(YOUTH/ROTC MILITARY/APPRECIATION DAY)

Oct. 14 (SAT) TBD Bethune-Cookman Daytona Beach, Fla.

Oct. 21 (SAT) TBD Delaware State Dover, DE

Oct. 28 (SAT) 1:30 p.m. HOWARD ORANGEBURG, SC

(HOMECOMING)

Nov.4 OPEN

Nov.11 (SAT) 1:30 p.m. HAMPTON ORANGEBURG, SC

(SENIOR/HIGH SCHOOL BAND DAY)

Nov. 18 (SAT) TBD Savannah State Savannah, GA

Dates, Times and Locations are subject to change