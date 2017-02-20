SLED investigating illegal gambling machines at Goose Creek business

Authorities are investigating a Berkeley County auto repair shop in connection to illegal gambling machines.

SLED agents were spotted at Arnold's Complete Auto Repair on Red Bank Road.

Viewers reported seeing multiple law enforcement officers at the business Monday evening.

In addition, agents were seen loading gambling machines onto a truck.

A spokesman for SLED said more information is expected to be released on Tuesday.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

