Goose Creek, Bishop England headed to Lower State finals in girls basketball

Goose Creek and Bishop England are headed to the Lower State finals in girls basketball after both squads won their quarterfinal games Monday night.
Here's a list of all the action from around the state:
Goose Creek 51, Irmo 36 - The Gators will face Conway in the Lower State finals on Saturday in Florence.
Bishop England 38, Dillon 27 - Rhetta Moore led the Bishop with 16 points as BE advances to the Lower State finals where they'll face Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Saturday.
Mullins 81, Burke 42
Green Sea Floyds 60, Cross 58
East Clarendon 65, Charleston Math and Science 46
