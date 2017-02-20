Goose Creek, Bishop England headed to Lower State finals in girls basketball

Goose Creek and Bishop England are headed to the Lower State finals in girls basketball after both squads won their quarterfinal games Monday night.

Here's a list of all the action from around the state:

AAAAA

Goose Creek 51, Irmo 36 - The Gators will face Conway in the Lower State finals on Saturday in Florence.

AAA

Bishop England 38, Dillon 27 - Rhetta Moore led the Bishop with 16 points as BE advances to the Lower State finals where they'll face Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Saturday.

AA

Mullins 81, Burke 42

A

Green Sea Floyds 60, Cross 58

East Clarendon 65, Charleston Math and Science 46





