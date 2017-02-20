CSU's Keeling wins Big South Freshman of the Week for 6th time

Charleston Southern guard Christian Keeling has been named the Come Ready Nutrition Big South Conference Freshman of the Week for the sixth time, the league office announced Monday.

Keeling averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals per game to lead CSU to back-to-back wins. He poured in 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half of Wednesday's victory over Campbell, helping the Bucs overcome a 13-0 deficit. On Saturday against High Point, Keeling tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and hit the game-winning free throw with 1.9 seconds left.

With still two regular season games and the Big South Championship ahead, Keeling (450 points – 16.7 PPG) is just 17 points away from becoming CSU's highest scoring freshman in Barclay Radebaugh's 12-year tenure as head coach. The Augusta, Ga., product is also 50 points away from becoming the sixth freshman in the Big South's 33-year history to score 500 points.

Keeling was also named Big South Freshman of the Week on Feb. 6, Jan. 23, Jan. 16, Dec. 19 and Nov. 28.

Winthrop junior forward Xavier Cooks was named the Big South Player of the Week. Cooks averaged 17.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks to lead the Eagles to a pair of wins.

Also nominated for Player of the Week: Christian Keeling (Charleston Southern), Andre Fox (High Point), Ryan Kemrite (Liberty), Khris Lane (Longwood), Ed Polite Jr. (Radford) and David Robertson (UNC Asheville)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Cory Gensler (Campbell), Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz (Liberty), JaShaun Smith (Longwood) and MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville)