You may see a greater police presence on Lowcountry roads this week

NOAA will release its initial outlook for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday.More >>
NOAA will release its initial outlook for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.More >>
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a runaway teenager.More >>
This weekend Charleston's largest art and performance festivals kick off, a 9/11 mobile exhibit rolls into town, and a new sea turtle recovery center opens at the South Carolina Aquarium.More >>
This weekend Charleston's largest art and performance festivals kick off, a 9/11 mobile exhibit rolls into town, and a new sea turtle recovery center opens at the South Carolina Aquarium.More >>
People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.More >>
People in parts of the Midlands are cleaning up damage left behind by severe weather Wednesday afternoon.More >>