You may see a greater police presence on Lowcountry roads this week

You may notice a greater police presence on the roadways over the coming days. It's part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol's latest crackdown, targeting aggressive drivers.

As of last week, 100 people have died on South Carolina highways this year. The number is less than it was this time last year, but law enforcement would rather it be zero.

The Stop Aggressive Driving campaign will be announced Tuesday.

The push to prevent aggressive driving in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties will last three days. This is all part of the Target Zero campaign, a fight to reduce deaths and collisions on South Carolina roadways.

Law enforcement officers will focus on aggressive behaviors such as speed, changing lanes unlawfully and following too closely. Texting and driving falls into the aggressive behavior categories as well.

“We want the public to know we have heard their concerns about aggressive driving,” said Highway Patrol Col. Mike Oliver. “Enforcement, however, is only one piece of the puzzle. We need the public to examine their own driving behaviors and to help us when they see reckless drivers by calling *HP.”

