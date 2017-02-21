Businessman, Clemson graduate killed in Australian plane crash

One of four American tourists killed along with a pilot in an Australian plane crash has ties to South Carolina.

According to the Herald Sun, entrepreneur and investor Glenn Garland was one of the people on board a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff in the Australian city of Melbourne, leaving no survivors. The man's Facebook page says he graduated from Clemson University.

His work history reveals he served as the CEO at CLEAResult in Texas.

The four tourists were on a golfing vacation.

