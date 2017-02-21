Quantcast

Crews extinguish fire at Mount Pleasant home

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Crews have extinguished a fire at a home under construction in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called to the corner of 6th Avenue and 5th Street 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire department tells us they arrived on the scene to find light smoke coming from a home under construction. 

