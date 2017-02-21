Man facing charges after one injured, one killed in shooting

A man is facing charges after two men were shot in Summerville, one of suffering fatal wounds.

Diquann Cotton, 21, is being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center on murder, attempted murder and a firearm charge in an incident that is still under investigation.

Officials say Lewis Hay Frampton, IV, 27, died after a shooting in Summerville's Evergreen subdivision shortly after midnight last Wednesday.

A second victim was wounded on Magwood Drive in the same subdivision minutes later, police say. When officers found him at a home on Herber Road, the victim said he was at the incident location when someone "just started shooting," a report states.

Cotton received no bond on the murder charge, $250,000 surety on the attempted murder charge and $10,000 surety on the weapons charge.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.