Folly Beach puts island spin on Mardi Gras

Folly Beach will do its best New Orleans impression with the town's annual Mardi Gras festival.

The 10th annual FollyGras parade is Saturday on Center Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free festival includes food, drinks, live music, activities for kids and a children's pet parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. with the street party to follow.

Center Street will close to traffic from Huron to Arctic Ave. at 10 a.m. Parade Lineup will begin at 10:30 a.m. on W. Arctic Ave. The parade will start at Tides and end at Hudson Ave.

Local Folly Beach restaurants will have booths set up on Center Street to serve Cajun and Creole recipes. FollyGras awards will be handed out for the best Cajun or Creole cuisine, best float, and best costume.

Wristbands for adult beverages are required and available for purchase for $3. Proceeds from the wristband sales will go to local charities. For more information on the festival, check out the event Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.