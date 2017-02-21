Folly Beach puts island spin on Mardi Gras

Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
The South Carolina Aquarium is days away from the official opening of the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery.More >>
Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is wanted for first-degree burglary.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
Emergency officials say one person was injured and a dog was killed in an accident in McClellanville.More >>
