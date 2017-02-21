Mt. Pleasant impact fees on track to increase

Charleston has overtaken Columbia as South Carolina's largest city according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.More >>
"There's always been fights in schools,” Lt. Kathi Love, Student Resource Officer supervisor with North Charleston Police said. “It's just now we have social media that we'reMore >>
More construction is being put on hold on James Island. Thursday night the James Island Town Council put a temporary moratorium from large apartments from going up.More >>
Authorities say a person of interest wanted for a shooting was not in a Lincolnville home law enforcement had surrounded Thursday evening.More >>
A woman was transported to the hospital following a stabbing in Moncks Corner Thursday night.More >>
