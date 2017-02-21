Fire crews extinguish Colleton County house fire

Crews extinguished a fire at a Colleton County home early Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received several reports of smoke and flames coming from a residence on Estates Drive in Walterboro around 12:40 a.m.

Authorities say an off-duty firefighter who lives one block away arrived and reported flames through the roof with about half of the home involved. Fire units arrived on the scene minutes later.

The fire appears to have started in a bedroom on the south side of the structure, then spread to the attic, according to Fire Chief Barry McRoy.

The homeowner was in the building, noticed smoke in the hallway and was able to exit the home safely, McRoy said.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire within 10 minutes, stopping the advance of the flames.

The majority of the roof was burned away.

The bedroom where the fire originated was also heavily damaged, but many items in the remainder of the home were able to be saved.

Fire crews were on the scene for two hours.

McRoy says the cause of the fire is suspected to be a space heater, but an investigation is ongoing.

