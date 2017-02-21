Troopers investigating police officer-involved crash in West Ashley

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in West Ashley involving a Charleston police cruiser.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened on Magwood Drive at Ashley Crossing Drive at approximately 10:40 a.m., SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

Troopers say the Charleston Police cruiser was crossing Magwood from Ashley Crossing Drive and failed to yield right of way causing a vehicle traveling north on Magwood to strike it. The police car then struck a second vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign, witnesses said.

The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

