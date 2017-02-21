Two transported to the hospital in Dorchester County shooting

The incident was reported on Pine Grove Drive before noon Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting in Dorchester County on Tuesday.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say the shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. in the roadway on Pine Grove Drive.

According to DCSO officials, the two victims are a 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man.

Witnesses reported crime scene markers and bags, shoes and bullet casings on the street.

A woman who lives nearby says she heard at least five gunshots go off in the neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.

Crews were seen towing a car from the scene.

